On Sunday, Mike Zunino (.226 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .197 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has had a hit in nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), including multiple hits three times (12.5%).

He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings