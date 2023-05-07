After hitting .207 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .248.

Straw has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).

He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this year.

In six games this season (18.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in nine games this season (28.1%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 19 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Twins Pitching Rankings