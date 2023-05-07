Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After hitting .207 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Twins Player Props
|Guardians vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|Guardians vs Twins Prediction
|How to Watch Guardians vs Twins
|Guardians vs Twins Odds
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw has four doubles and 13 walks while batting .248.
- Straw has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this season (59.4%), including multiple hits six times (18.8%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this year.
- In six games this season (18.8%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine games this season (28.1%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|19
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
- The 26-year-old's 2.37 ERA ranks 12th, .763 WHIP ranks first, and 10.2 K/9 ranks 18th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.