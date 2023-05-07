After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

  • Kwan is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
  • Kwan has had a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (33.3%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this year.
  • Kwan has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 14 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 19
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
  • The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
