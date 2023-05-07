Steven Kwan Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Twins - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Steven Kwan At The Plate
- Kwan is hitting .267 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 150th in the league in slugging.
- Kwan has had a hit in 22 of 33 games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits 11 times (33.3%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this year.
- Kwan has driven in a run in seven games this season (21.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 14 of 33 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|9 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (42.1%)
|7 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (26.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.37).
- The Twins allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (31 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ryan makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 5-0 with a 2.37 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the Chicago White Sox while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (2.37), first in WHIP (.763), and 18th in K/9 (10.2) among pitchers who qualify.
