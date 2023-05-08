The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Arias has picked up a hit in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in just one game this year.
  • Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 15
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
