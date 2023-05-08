Gabriel Arias Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Gabriel Arias (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.
Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Arias? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
|Guardians vs Tigers Prediction
Gabriel Arias At The Plate
- Arias is batting .205 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Arias has picked up a hit in eight games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- Arias has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|15
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (13.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six innings against the New York Mets, allowing five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.67 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.