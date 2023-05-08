Monday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and Detroit Tigers (15-18) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

The Guardians have won 10, or 50%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Cleveland has been at least -190 favorites on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 122 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

