Monday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and Detroit Tigers (15-18) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

  • Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have won 10, or 50%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.
  • This season Cleveland has been at least -190 favorites on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.
  • Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 122 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 2 @ Yankees L 4-2 Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
May 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
May 5 Twins L 2-0 Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
May 6 Twins W 4-3 Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
May 7 Twins W 2-0 Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
May 8 Tigers - Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
May 9 Tigers - Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
May 10 Tigers - Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
May 12 Angels - Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
May 13 Angels - Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
May 14 Angels - Tanner Bibee vs José Suarez

