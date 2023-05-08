Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 8
Monday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and Detroit Tigers (15-18) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 4-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to the mound, while Joey Wentz (0-3) will answer the bell for the Tigers.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have won 10, or 50%, of the 20 games they've played as favorites this season.
- This season Cleveland has been at least -190 favorites on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 65.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 28th with just 122 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Yankees
|L 4-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Gerrit Cole
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs José Suarez
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.