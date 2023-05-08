A couple of hot hitters, Jose Ramirez and Javier Baez, will be on display when the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -200 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +165 moneyline odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -200 +165 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 10 of the 20 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

Cleveland has not won a game when it entered play as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter in four chances.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 66.7%.

Cleveland has played in 33 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 11 times (11-20-2).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-9 10-9 8-5 8-13 12-9 4-9

