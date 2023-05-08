How to Watch the Guardians vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Joey Wentz takes the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Progressive Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 18 home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .330, the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .224 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (122 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Guardians' .301 on-base percentage is the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.77 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 10th-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.240).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Tanner Bibee (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Bibee will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-2
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Gerrit Cole
|5/3/2023
|Yankees
|L 4-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Clarke Schmidt
|5/5/2023
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Bailey Ober
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|José Suarez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.