Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others in the Cleveland Guardians-Detroit Tigers matchup at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 37 hits with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .282/.389/.435 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with a double, eight walks and two RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 37 hits with four doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .274/.367/.341 so far this season.

Kwan brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Báez Stats

Baez has put up 29 hits with five doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 15 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .259/.323/.384 so far this year.

Baez will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Spencer Torkelson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torkelson Stats

Spencer Torkelson has collected 27 hits with six doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 16 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .223/.281/.347 on the year.

Torkelson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI.

Torkelson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals May. 7 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Cardinals May. 6 2-for-5 0 0 2 2 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0

