The Cleveland Guardians (16-18) and Detroit Tigers (15-18) square off on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will call on Tanner Bibee (1-0) against the Tigers and Joey Wentz (0-3).

Guardians vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Bibee - CLE (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (0-3, 6.67 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee will take to the mound for the Guardians, his third start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up two earned runs.

He has an ERA of 2.45, a batting average against of .238 and 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in two games this season.

Bibee has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joey Wentz

The Tigers will send Wentz (0-3) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the New York Mets, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .268 against him.

Wentz does not have a quality start yet this season.

Wentz will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.7 innings per outing.

