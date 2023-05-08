Heat vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Miami Heat and New York Knicks are doing battle in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Heat (-4.5)
|208
|-180
|+155
|BetMGM
|Heat (-4.5)
|208.5
|-190
|+155
|PointsBet
|Heat (-4.5)
|208.5
|-189
|+160
|Tipico
|Heat (-4.5)
|205.5
|-180
|+155
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Heat average 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) while giving up 109.8 per outing (second in the NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential overall.
- The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
- The teams combine to score 225.5 points per game, 17.5 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.
- New York has won 45 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-110
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|17.5
|+100
|20.4
|Gabe Vincent
|12.5
|-115
|9.4
|Max Strus
|11.5
|-105
|11.5
|Kyle Lowry
|10.5
|-125
|11.2
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
