The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

  • Naylor is batting .202 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Naylor has picked up a hit in 14 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Naylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (12.9%).
  • He has scored at least once five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he went six innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.