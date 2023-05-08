The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .405 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Monday at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .202 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Naylor has picked up a hit in 14 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

Looking at the 31 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in three of them (9.7%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Naylor has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (45.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (12.9%).

He has scored at least once five times this year (16.1%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 17 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (35.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (17.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (11.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (47.1%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings