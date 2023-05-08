Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .152 in his past 10 games, 169 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the mound, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .197.
  • Zunino has gotten at least one hit in 37.5% of his games this year (nine of 24), with more than one hit three times (12.5%).
  • He has gone deep in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this season, Zunino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this year (20.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 14
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The Tigers pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Tigers have a 4.60 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .268 against him.
