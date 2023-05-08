Myles Straw -- batting .233 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .248 with four doubles and 13 walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 19 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings