Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Myles Straw -- batting .233 with a double, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 8 at 6:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .248 with four doubles and 13 walks.
- Straw has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 33 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 33 games this season.
- Straw has driven in a run in six games this season (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (30.3%), including four multi-run games (12.1%).
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|19
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (63.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (31.6%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (36.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (15.8%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Tigers' 4.60 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (50 total, 1.5 per game).
- Wentz (0-3 with a 6.67 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his seventh of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 6.67, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .268 batting average against him.
