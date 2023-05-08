On Monday, Steven Kwan (.293 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and an RBI) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Twins.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan has an OPS of .708, fueled by an OBP of .367 and a team-best slugging percentage of .341 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 149th in slugging.

Kwan has gotten a hit in 23 of 34 games this year (67.6%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (35.3%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 34 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

In seven games this year (20.6%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 15 of 34 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 19 10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings