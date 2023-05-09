Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) taking on the Detroit Tigers (16-18) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (2-1) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (1-1).

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.

Cleveland has been at least -200 moneyline favorites four times this season, but were upset in all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win.

Cleveland has scored 124 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule