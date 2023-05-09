Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 9
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tuesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) taking on the Detroit Tigers (16-18) at 6:10 PM ET (on May 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (2-1) versus the Tigers and Michael Lorenzen (1-1).
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, Tigers 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 10, or 47.6%, of those games.
- Cleveland has been at least -200 moneyline favorites four times this season, but were upset in all of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 66.7% chance to win.
- Cleveland has scored 124 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.83 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 3
|@ Yankees
|L 4-3
|Shane Bieber vs Clarke Schmidt
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs José Suarez
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
