Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians square off against Eric Haase and the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Guardians vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland is slugging .329, the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .223 batting average ranks 28th in the majors.

Cleveland is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 3.5 runs per game (124 total).

The Guardians' .300 on-base percentage is the third-worst in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.7 times per game to rank third in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.4 K/9, the worst in MLB.

Cleveland has a 3.83 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average MLB's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Shane Bieber (2-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.96 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent time out was on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Bieber is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Bieber will look to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Yankees L 4-3 Away Shane Bieber Clarke Schmidt 5/5/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Bailey Ober 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers - Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers - Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee José Suarez 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn

