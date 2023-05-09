Jose Ramirez will lead the charge for the Cleveland Guardians (16-19) on Tuesday, May 9, when they clash with Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers (16-18) at Progressive Field at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Tigers have +165 odds to upset. The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 2.96 ERA) vs Michael Lorenzen - DET (1-1, 5.14 ERA)

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have been favorites in 21 games this season and won 10 (47.6%) of those contests.

The Guardians have played four games as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter without winning.

Cleveland has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cleveland combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Tigers have come away with 15 wins in the 33 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won five of 11 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd

