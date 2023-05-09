Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Javier Baez and others when the Cleveland Guardians host the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will hand the ball to Shane Bieber (2-1) for his eighth start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Bieber has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.96), 20th in WHIP (1.073), and 74th in K/9 (5.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees May. 3 8.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 38 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs, 24 walks and 19 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .281/.385/.452 on the season.

Ramirez will look for his eighth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .308 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Twins May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Yankees May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 38 hits with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 22 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .273/.368/.345 slash line so far this season.

Kwan has picked up a hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 6 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 5 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees May. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Detroit Tigers

Javier Báez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Báez Stats

Baez has 30 hits with five doubles, three home runs, eight walks and 16 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .256/.318/.376 slash line on the year.

Baez hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Báez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 8 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Cardinals May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals May. 5 3-for-4 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Mets May. 4 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0

Riley Greene Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Greene Stats

Riley Greene has 36 hits with three doubles, two triples, three home runs, 10 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .269/.319/.388 slash line so far this year.

Greene Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 1 at Cardinals May. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals May. 6 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Cardinals May. 5 1-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Mets May. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

