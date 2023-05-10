Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Amed Rosario (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a triple and an RBI) against the Tigers.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .242 with three doubles, three triples, a home run and eight walks.
- Rosario has recorded a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including six multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has homered in just one game this season.
- Rosario has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.47).
- The Tigers surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rodriguez gets the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the New York Mets, the left-hander tossed eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 1.81 ERA ranks fifth, .784 WHIP ranks second, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.