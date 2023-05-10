The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

Arias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.

In eight of 23 games this year, Arias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

Arias has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 15 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings