The Cleveland Guardians and Gabriel Arias, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Gabriel Arias Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Discover More About This Game

Gabriel Arias At The Plate

  • Arias has two doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.
  • In eight of 23 games this year, Arias has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Arias has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Gabriel Arias Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 15
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (13.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.47).
  • The Tigers allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (3-2) to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 44 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
  • The 30-year-old's 1.81 ERA ranks fifth, .784 WHIP ranks second, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
