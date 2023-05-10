Guardians vs. Tigers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (16-19) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.
The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-3) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) for the Tigers.
Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs Tigers Player Props
|Guardians vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Guardians vs Tigers
|Guardians vs Tigers Odds
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 10-9 in those contests.
- The Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Cleveland has scored 126 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 5
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Bailey Ober
|May 6
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs José Suarez
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.