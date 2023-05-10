Wednesday's contest at Progressive Field has the Cleveland Guardians (17-19) matching up with the Detroit Tigers (16-19) at 1:10 PM ET (on May 10). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-2 victory for the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Peyton Battenfield (0-3) for the Guardians and Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) for the Tigers.

Guardians vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Guardians vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-7-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

Cleveland has entered 19 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 10-9 in those contests.

The Guardians have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Cleveland has scored 126 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.

Guardians Schedule