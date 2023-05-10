Eduardo Rodriguez gets the nod on the mound for the Detroit Tigers aiming to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Tigers (+110). The total is 7.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have an 11-11 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 8-9 (47.1%).

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Cleveland has played in 35 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-21-2).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-10 10-9 8-5 9-14 13-9 4-10

