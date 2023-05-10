Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Tigers - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Josh Bell -- hitting .242 with a home run, six walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the hill, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .222 with nine doubles, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Bell has gotten a hit in 21 of 35 games this season (60.0%), including six multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has homered in 8.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Bell has driven in a run in 15 games this year (42.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in seven games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|18
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (61.1%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (16.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (27.8%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the third-worst in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.47 team ERA ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (51 total, 1.5 per game).
- Rodriguez makes the start for the Tigers, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 1.81 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday against the New York Mets, when the lefty went eight scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (1.81), second in WHIP (.784), and 46th in K/9 (7.9) among qualifying pitchers.
