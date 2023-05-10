Mike Zunino -- with a slugging percentage of .226 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino is hitting .187 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Zunino has recorded a hit in nine of 25 games this year (36.0%), including three multi-hit games (12.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Zunino has driven in a run in five games this season (20.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In five games this season (20.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 14 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings