On Wednesday, Myles Straw (batting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Eduardo Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is batting .235 with four doubles and 14 walks.

In 57.1% of his games this year (20 of 35), Straw has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (17.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has not homered in his 35 games this season.

Straw has driven in a run in six games this year (17.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 10 of 35 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 19 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (63.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings