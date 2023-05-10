Steven Kwan -- with a slugging percentage of .439 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on May 10 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland with a slugging percentage of .350, fueled by eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 49th and he is 142nd in slugging.

Kwan will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Kwan has picked up a hit in 25 of 36 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has hit a home run in only one game this season.

In seven games this season (19.4%), Kwan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 17 of 36 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 12 (70.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (42.1%) 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (36.8%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings