You can wager on player prop bet odds for Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and other players on the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets prior to their matchup at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday at Footprint Center.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST
12.5 (-120) 8.5 (-133) 0.5 (-182)
  • Ayton's 18 points per game average is 5.5 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • Ayton's per-game rebound average of 10 is 1.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (8.5).
  • Ayton has averaged 1.7 assists per game, 1.2 more than Thursday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
31.5 (-115) 5.5 (+105) 7.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143)
  • Thursday's over/under for Devin Booker is 31.5. That's 3.7 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.5 per game -- is 1.0 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Booker has picked up 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).
  • He makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
30.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 5.5 (-139) 1.5 (-167)
  • The 30.5-point prop total for Kevin Durant on Thursday is 1.4 higher than his season scoring average, which is 29.1.
  • Durant averages 1.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 8.5).
  • Durant averages five assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.
  • Durant has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-115) 13.5 (+100) 9.5 (-111) 1.5 (+130)
  • The 29.5-point over/under for Jokic on Thursday is 5.0 higher than his season scoring average.
  • Jokic has pulled down 11.8 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (13.5).
  • Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.
  • Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
23.5 (-125) 4.5 (-149) 6.5 (+105) 2.5 (-118)
  • The 23.5 point total set for Jamal Murray on Thursday is 3.5 more than his scoring average on the season (20).
  • Murray's per-game rebound average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game (4.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
  • Murray has averaged 2.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

