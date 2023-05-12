Guardians vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 12
Friday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (17-20) versus the Los Angeles Angels (20-18) at Progressive Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 12.
The Guardians will give the nod to Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.40 ERA).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in its last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 22 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.
- Cleveland has entered 17 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 8-9 in those contests.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win.
- Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 126 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Guardians' 3.73 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 6
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Logan Allen vs Sonny Gray
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Michael Kopech
