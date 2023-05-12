The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to step up at the plate.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -130 +105 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have gone 11-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Cleveland has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 56.5% chance to win.

Cleveland has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-22-2).

The Guardians have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-11 10-9 8-6 9-14 13-9 4-11

