Guardians vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Angels will meet on Friday at Progressive Field, at 7:10 PM ET, with Steven Kwan and Hunter Renfroe among those expected to step up at the plate.
Bookmakers list the Guardians as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +105 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).
Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-130
|+105
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have gone 11-11 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 50% of those games).
- When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Cleveland has an 8-9 record (winning 47.1% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Guardians a 56.5% chance to win.
- Cleveland has played in 36 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-22-2).
- The Guardians have had a spread set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-11
|10-9
|8-6
|9-14
|13-9
|4-11
