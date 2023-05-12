How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 12
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Logan Allen takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.
- Cleveland's .325 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians' .221 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.4 runs per game (126 total).
- The Guardians rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.
- The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland's 3.73 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Allen is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Twins
|W 4-3
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Sonny Gray
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Michael Kopech
