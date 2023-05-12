Logan Allen takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 19 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .325 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians' .221 batting average ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland is the lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.4 runs per game (126 total).

The Guardians rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .297.

The Guardians strike out 7.6 times per game, the second-best mark in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland's 3.73 team ERA ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians have the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.257).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Allen (1-1) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Allen is aiming for his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/6/2023 Twins W 4-3 Home Logan Allen Sonny Gray 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels - Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.