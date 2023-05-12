The Cleveland Guardians (17-20) will lean on Jose Ramirez when they host Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (20-18) at Progressive Field on Friday, May 12. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Angels +110 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Logan Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 11, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 8-9 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (47.1% winning percentage).

Cleveland has a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians have a 2-2 record from the four games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over one time (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Angels have come away with a win four times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Angels had a record of 4-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 2nd

