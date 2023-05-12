The Cleveland Guardians (17-20) and Los Angeles Angels (20-18) clash on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians will give the ball to Logan Allen (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson (1-0, 5.40 ERA).

Guardians vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 12, 2023

Friday, May 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 2.70 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.40 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will hand the ball to Allen (1-1) for his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.70, a 3.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.260 in three games this season.

Allen has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (1-0) takes the mound first for the Angels in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.40, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .283 against him.

Anderson has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Anderson will try to build upon a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

