How to Watch the Heat vs. Knicks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 6
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet in the second round, with a decisive Game 6 coming up.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, May 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- In games Miami shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 25-12 overall.
- The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.
- The 109.5 points per game the Heat score are only 3.6 fewer points than the Knicks allow (113.1).
- When Miami totals more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks have shot at a 47% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat have averaged.
- This season, New York has a 21-12 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.
- The Knicks' 116 points per game are 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Heat have fared better at home this season, posting 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 per game when playing on the road.
- Miami is allowing 110.2 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (109.3).
- In terms of three-pointers, the Heat have been equally balanced in home games and away from home this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% mark in road games.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (117.3 per game) than away (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than away (113.2).
- New York is allowing fewer points at home (113 per game) than away (113.2).
- This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (23.5 per game) than away (22.4).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Caleb Martin
|Questionable
|Back
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Evan Fournier
|Questionable
|Illness
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Immanuel Quickley
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
