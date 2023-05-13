Guardians vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (17-21) and Los Angeles Angels (21-18) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 13.
The Angels will call on Reid Detmers (0-3) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-2).
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.
- This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Cleveland scores the fewest runs in baseball (130 total, 3.4 per game).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 7
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Cal Quantrill vs Joe Ryan
|May 8
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Tanner Bibee vs Joey Wentz
|May 9
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Shane Bieber vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 10
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Michael Kopech
|May 19
|@ Mets
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Joey Lucchesi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.