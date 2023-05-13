Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (17-21) and Los Angeles Angels (21-18) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 13.

The Angels will call on Reid Detmers (0-3) versus the Guardians and Cal Quantrill (2-2).

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Guardians vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, Cleveland and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The Guardians' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 13 games this season and have come away with the win six times (46.2%) in those contests.

This season, Cleveland has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Cleveland scores the fewest runs in baseball (130 total, 3.4 per game).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.74 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

