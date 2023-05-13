Guardians vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Hunter Renfroe and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.
The Angels are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.
Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-115
|-105
|8.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Recent Betting Performance
- In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.
- In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.
- The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Read More About This Game
Guardians Betting Records & Stats
- The Guardians have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 37 opportunities.
- The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-12
|10-9
|8-6
|9-15
|13-9
|4-12
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.