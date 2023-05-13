The Los Angeles Angels and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 6:10 PM ET, with Hunter Renfroe and Steven Kwan among those expected to produce at the plate.

The Angels are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with six wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 13 of its 37 opportunities.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-12 10-9 8-6 9-15 13-9 4-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.