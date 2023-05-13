How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Angels will look to Anthony Rendon for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Angels vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Angels vs Guardians Player Props
|Angels vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
|Angels vs Guardians Odds
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .332 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 130 (3.4 per game).
- The Guardians are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.
- The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.
- Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.
- The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Cal Quantrill (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing one hit.
- He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.
- Quantrill will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/7/2023
|Twins
|W 2-0
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Joe Ryan
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Michael Kopech
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Lucchesi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.