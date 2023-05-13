The Los Angeles Angels will look to Anthony Rendon for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 20 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .332 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .223 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with just 130 (3.4 per game).

The Guardians are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.74 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.270 as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Cal Quantrill (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw seven scoreless innings against the Minnesota Twins while allowing one hit.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Quantrill will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/7/2023 Twins W 2-0 Home Cal Quantrill Joe Ryan 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels - Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.