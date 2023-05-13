On Saturday, May 13 at 6:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Angels (21-18) visit the Cleveland Guardians (17-21) at Progressive Field. Reid Detmers will get the ball for the Angels, while Cal Quantrill will take the mound for the Guardians.

The favored Angels have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 25 games this season and won 14 (56%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Angels have a 14-8 record (winning 63.6% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Angels have a 2-3 record across the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Guardians have been victorious in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 5-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5500 17th 2nd

