Oddsmakers have set player props for Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez and others when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has collected 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .278/.357/.444 so far this year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Twins May. 7 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.345/.331 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers May. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins May. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Detmers Stats

The Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Detmers has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

Detmers Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers May. 6 4.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Brewers Apr. 29 4.1 4 7 4 6 3 vs. Royals Apr. 23 5.2 7 2 2 6 1 at Red Sox Apr. 16 6.1 6 2 2 7 1 vs. Blue Jays Apr. 9 5.0 5 5 4 5 2

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a .289/.363/.521 slash line on the season.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 12 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 10 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Rangers May. 7 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 37 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.

He's slashing .255/.313/.510 on the season.

Renfroe brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 12 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Astros May. 10 2-for-2 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Rangers May. 7 1-for-4 1 1 2 4

