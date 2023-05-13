Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Angels on May 13, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Shohei Ohtani, Jose Ramirez and others when the Los Angeles Angels visit the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has collected 40 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .278/.357/.444 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 39 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run, 21 walks and 12 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .258/.345/.331 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Reid Detmers Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Detmers Stats
- The Angels will send Reid Detmers (0-3) to the mound for his seventh start this season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Detmers has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.
Detmers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rangers
|May. 6
|4.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Brewers
|Apr. 29
|4.1
|4
|7
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Royals
|Apr. 23
|5.2
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 16
|6.1
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|Apr. 9
|5.0
|5
|5
|4
|5
|2
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has 41 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 17 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .289/.363/.521 slash line on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
Hunter Renfroe Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Renfroe Stats
- Hunter Renfroe has 37 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 13 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He's slashing .255/.313/.510 on the season.
- Renfroe brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three home runs, two walks and six RBI.
Renfroe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 12
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Astros
|May. 10
|2-for-2
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|May. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rangers
|May. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
