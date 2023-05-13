The Tampa Bay Rays versus the New York Yankees is one of many solid options on today's MLB slate.

Here you can find info on how to watch all of today's MLB action.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (22-18) play the Tampa Bay Rays (30-10)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.252 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.307 AVG, 7 HR, 24 RBI)

TB Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -135 +114 8

The Detroit Tigers (17-20) play host to the Seattle Mariners (19-19)

The Mariners will take to the field at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Javier Báez (.256 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) SEA Key Player: Ty France (.277 AVG, 2 HR, 19 RBI)

SEA Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -174 +148 8.5

The Miami Marlins (19-20) play the Cincinnati Reds (17-21)

The Reds will hit the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.386 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.300 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -197 +164 7

The Minnesota Twins (21-18) take on the Chicago Cubs (19-19)

The Cubs will look to pick up a road win at Target Field against the Twins on Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Byron Buxton (.215 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.279 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

MIN Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -170 +144 7.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) play the Atlanta Braves (25-13)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Rogers Centre against the Blue Jays on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)

Bo Bichette (.321 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.345 AVG, 7 HR, 22 RBI)

TOR Moneyline ATL Moneyline Total -123 +104 9.5

The Washington Nationals (16-22) face the New York Mets (19-20)

The Mets will hit the field at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

Luis Garcia (.258 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI) NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.234 AVG, 13 HR, 31 RBI)

NYM Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -144 +123 9

The Oakland Athletics (9-31) host the Texas Rangers (23-15)

The Rangers hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.319 AVG, 11 HR, 29 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.288 AVG, 7 HR, 32 RBI)

TEX Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -143 +122 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (22-17) host the St. Louis Cardinals (14-25)

The Cardinals will hit the field at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Alex Verdugo (.305 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI)

Alex Verdugo (.305 AVG, 5 HR, 18 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

BOS Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -131 +111 10

The Cleveland Guardians (17-21) face the Los Angeles Angels (21-18)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI)

José Ramírez (.278 AVG, 4 HR, 21 RBI) LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.289 AVG, 8 HR, 24 RBI)

LAA Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -117 -102 8.5

The Baltimore Orioles (25-13) take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (21-18)

The Pirates will take to the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN2

MASN2 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI)

Cedric Mullins (.268 AVG, 5 HR, 31 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.296 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)

BAL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -164 +140 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (21-17) face the Kansas City Royals (12-28)

The Royals will take to the field at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.225 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI)

Willy Adames (.225 AVG, 7 HR, 23 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.284 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

MIL Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -160 +138 9

The Chicago White Sox (13-27) take on the Houston Astros (20-18)

The Astros will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.248 AVG, 4 HR, 29 RBI) HOU Key Player: Yordan Alvarez (.282 AVG, 9 HR, 35 RBI)

CHW Moneyline HOU Moneyline Total -125 +105 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (24-15) take on the San Diego Padres (19-20)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

Freddie Freeman (.303 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.255 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)

LAD Moneyline SD Moneyline Total -150 +127 8.5

The Arizona Diamondbacks (21-18) take on the San Francisco Giants (17-21)

The Giants hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI)

Christian Walker (.271 AVG, 9 HR, 28 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.317 AVG, 6 HR, 14 RBI)

ARI Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -168 +143 8

The Colorado Rockies (16-23) host the Philadelphia Phillies (19-19)

The Phillies will hit the field at Coors Field against the Rockies on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.313 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)

PHI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -157 +136 11.5

