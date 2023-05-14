Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field against Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels -110 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 8 -110 -110 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 11 of the 23 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (47.8%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, Cleveland has a record of 11-13 (45.8%).

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Guardians a 52.4% chance to win.

In the 38 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times (14-22-2).

The Guardians have had a run line set for just one outing this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-12 10-9 8-6 10-15 13-9 5-12

