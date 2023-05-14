Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians are last in MLB action with 22 home runs.

Cleveland is slugging .340, the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians are 28th in the majors with a .227 batting average.

Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.5 runs per game (138 total runs).

The Guardians are 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best average in baseball.

Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Guardians average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.278).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/8/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Tanner Bibee Joey Wentz 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels - Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Michael Kopech 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer

