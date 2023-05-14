How to Watch the Guardians vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 14
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels square off against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.
Guardians vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
- Time: 11:35 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians are last in MLB action with 22 home runs.
- Cleveland is slugging .340, the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians are 28th in the majors with a .227 batting average.
- Cleveland has the No. 28 offense in MLB play, scoring 3.5 runs per game (138 total runs).
- The Guardians are 24th in MLB with a .303 on-base percentage.
- The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best average in baseball.
- Cleveland's pitching staff is last in the majors with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cleveland has a 3.75 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians average baseball's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.278).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians are sending Tanner Bibee (1-1) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/8/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Joey Wentz
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Michael Kopech
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
