Jose Ramirez will lead the way for the Cleveland Guardians (18-21) on Sunday, May 14, when they square off against Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (21-19) at Progressive Field at 11:35 AM ET.

The Guardians have been listed as -110 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (-110). The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023

Sunday, May 14, 2023 Time: 11:35 AM ET

11:35 AM ET TV: Peacock

Peacock Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Tanner Bibee - CLE (1-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Patrick Sandoval - LAA (3-1, 3.41 ERA)

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have won 11 out of the 23 games, or 47.8%, in which they've been favored.

The Guardians have gone 11-13 (winning 45.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Cleveland has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (50%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have been victorious seven times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5500 16th 2nd

