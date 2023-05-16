How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 16
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit 23 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.
- Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.
- The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.6 runs per game (142 total).
- The Guardians' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.
- The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best mark in the majors.
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland's 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.260).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.
- Bieber is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.
- Bieber is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per appearance on the mound.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/9/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
