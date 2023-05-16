Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians take the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 23 home runs this season, the lowest total in baseball.

Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the lowest average in MLB.

The Guardians have the second-worst batting average in the majors (.227).

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging 3.6 runs per game (142 total).

The Guardians' .302 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in baseball.

The Guardians strike out 7.5 times per game, the second-best mark in the majors.

The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cleveland's pitching staff ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland's 3.73 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Guardians pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in MLB (1.260).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-1) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.61 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits.

Bieber is trying to prolong a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Bieber is seeking his ninth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.4 frames per appearance on the mound.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/9/2023 Tigers W 2-0 Home Shane Bieber Michael Lorenzen 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox - Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Joey Lucchesi 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander

