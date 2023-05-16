On Tuesday, May 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) visit the Chicago White Sox (14-28) at Guaranteed Rate Field in the series opener. Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while Lance Lynn will take the hill for the White Sox.

The Guardians are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog White Sox have +105 odds to win. An 8.5-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (3-1, 2.61 ERA) vs Lynn - CHW (1-5, 7.51 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 24 times this season and won 12, or 50%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Guardians have a 10-10 record (winning 50% of their games).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians went 3-3 over the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the total three times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win six times (22.2%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious four times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Shane Bieber - - - -

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.