The Chicago White Sox (14-28) will look to Luis Robert, currently on a three-game homer streak, versus the Cleveland Guardians (19-21) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (3-1, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Lance Lynn (1-5, 7.51 ERA).

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shane Bieber

The Guardians will send Bieber (3-1) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander allowed seven hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched in eight games this season with an ERA of 2.61, a 3 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.103.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Bieber has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lance Lynn

The White Sox are sending Lynn (1-5) to the mound to make his ninth start of the season. He is 1-5 with a 7.51 ERA and 54 strikeouts over 44 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 36-year-old has a 7.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings during eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .295 to opposing batters.

Lynn has recorded one quality start this year.

Lynn will look to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per appearance).

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 7.51 ERA ranks 74th, 1.602 WHIP ranks 70th, and 11 K/9 ranks eighth.

