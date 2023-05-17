Peyton Battenfield takes the mound for the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Hanser Alberto and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Guardians (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Guardians gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -115 -105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Guardians and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 14 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of its 40 opportunities.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 10-10 9-6 10-16 13-10 6-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.