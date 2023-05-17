How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 17
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 23 home runs as a team.
- Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .341 this season.
- The Guardians have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Cleveland has scored 145 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.
- Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.
- Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.
- The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 10.
- He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.
- Battenfield will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/10/2023
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/12/2023
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Tyler Anderson
|5/13/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Reid Detmers
|5/14/2023
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/16/2023
|White Sox
|L 8-3
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Lance Lynn
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Max Scherzer
|5/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
