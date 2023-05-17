Mike Clevinger gets the start for the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians rank last in Major League Baseball with just 23 home runs as a team.

Cleveland is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .341 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland has scored 145 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Guardians have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Guardians are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking second with an average of 7.5 strikeouts per game.

Cleveland averages just 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Cleveland has the seventh-best ERA (3.82) in the majors this season.

The Guardians rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.279 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Peyton Battenfield (0-4) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, May 10.

He has earned a quality start two times in five starts this season.

Battenfield will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Tigers L 5-0 Home Peyton Battenfield Eduardo Rodríguez 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox - Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Max Scherzer 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger

