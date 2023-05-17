On Wednesday, May 17, Luis Robert's Chicago White Sox (15-28) host Steven Kwan's Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at Guaranteed Rate Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The White Sox are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Guardians (+120). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Mike Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Peyton Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Guardians' game versus the White Sox but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Guardians (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to beat the White Sox with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the White Sox have been favored 13 times and won seven, or 53.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the White Sox have gone 2-2 (50%).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox went 2-2 over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Guardians have won two of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

