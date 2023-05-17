Luis Robert and Steven Kwan are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Chicago White Sox and the Cleveland Guardians meet at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has put up 44 hits with eight doubles, a triple, a home run and 22 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a .275/.357/.356 slash line on the year.

Kwan hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with two doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Josh Naylor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Naylor Stats

Josh Naylor has 28 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 11 walks and 26 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashed .219/.275/.391 on the year.

Naylor has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Naylor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 16 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Angels May. 12 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 1 vs. Tigers May. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Mike Clevinger Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Clevinger Stats

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in eight chances this season.

Clevinger has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

Clevinger Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Royals May. 11 6.0 3 3 3 2 2 at Reds May. 6 6.0 6 4 4 7 1 vs. Rays Apr. 30 5.0 7 2 2 8 1 at Blue Jays Apr. 25 5.0 7 6 6 3 3 vs. Phillies Apr. 19 3.0 6 3 3 1 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Robert Stats

Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 28 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .274/.333/.573 on the year.

Robert has recorded a base hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .421 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0 at Royals May. 11 1-for-4 0 0 2 2 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 39 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 17 walks and 30 RBI.

He has a .242/.332/.410 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Royals May. 11 2-for-3 1 0 1 2

