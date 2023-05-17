The Chicago White Sox (15-28) are looking for continued production from a batter on a roll against the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field. Luis Robert is currently on a four-game homer streak.

The probable starters are Mike Clevinger (2-3) for the White Sox and Peyton Battenfield (0-4) for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Wednesday, May 17, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Clevinger - CHW (2-3, 4.79 ERA) vs Battenfield - CLE (0-4, 4.45 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Peyton Battenfield

Battenfield (0-4) takes the mound first for the Guardians in his sixth start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday, May 10 against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .223 against him.

Battenfield is trying to collect his third quality start of the year.

Battenfield is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages five innings per start.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

The White Sox's Clevinger (2-3) will make his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed three hits in six innings pitched against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has pitched to a 4.79 ERA this season with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.9 walks per nine across eight games.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Clevinger has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

